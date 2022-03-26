Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. 112,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,946. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 462,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,953,000 after acquiring an additional 313,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

