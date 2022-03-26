InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

IFRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 208,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,097. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

IFRX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

