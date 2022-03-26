ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 169,171 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

