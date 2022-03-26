Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Amanda Heyworth Purchases 2,142 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) insider Amanda Heyworth bought 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.06 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,838.52 ($8,028.53).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
