Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.99. 179,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

