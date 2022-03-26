InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Down 70.0% in March

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.