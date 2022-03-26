InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Receives $10.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. InPost has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

