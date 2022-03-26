Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,779,187 shares in the company, valued at C$144,593,209.89.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Adam L. Gray acquired 105,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,677,900.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray acquired 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$16.72 on Friday. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.47 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -257.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.