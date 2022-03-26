Insider Buying: PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires 5,210 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Kirsty Bashforth bought 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £10,003.20 ($13,169.04).

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.58) on Friday. PZ Cussons Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a market cap of £839.44 million and a PE ratio of -161.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PZC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 237 ($3.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, March 21st.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

