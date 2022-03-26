Insider Buying: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($44,102.16).

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 472.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 572.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. RWS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 838 ($11.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on RWS from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. decreased their target price on RWS from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RWS from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 530 ($6.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.61).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

