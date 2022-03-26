Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,523 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

