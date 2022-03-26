Insider Selling: Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Director Sells 1,927 Shares of Stock

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $17,458.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $54.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $61,331.76.

ENOB opened at $7.59 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Enochian Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 59,509 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

