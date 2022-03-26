Insider Selling: Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.68 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

