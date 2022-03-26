Insider Selling: Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:ENV opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.68 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
