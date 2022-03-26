Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Sells $649,609.74 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GPI opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

