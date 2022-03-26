Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00.

HEI opened at $154.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $121.26 and a twelve month high of $156.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

