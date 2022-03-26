Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £217,538.28 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($102.32), for a total transaction of £217,538.28 ($286,385.31).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,828 ($103.05) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,200.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,241.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($135.60) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

