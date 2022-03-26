Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 7,253 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40.
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $76.49 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $23,557,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.