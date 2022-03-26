Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 7,253 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $76.49 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $23,557,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

