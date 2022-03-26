Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

