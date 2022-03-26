Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.75.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,712,494. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,337,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP opened at $246.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 1.58. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

