Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 33,239,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.