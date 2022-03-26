Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

OTCMKTS:INLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

