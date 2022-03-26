Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

