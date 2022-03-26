International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

