Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) PT Lowered to CHF 3,356

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

