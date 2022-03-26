Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $623.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $459.35 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

