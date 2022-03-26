Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $623.45.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $459.35 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.55.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
