Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 2290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
