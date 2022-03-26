Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 2290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,282,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 75,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

