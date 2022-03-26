Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.11

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 6462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.