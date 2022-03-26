Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.11

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 6462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

