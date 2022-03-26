Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,537% compared to the average daily volume of 235 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

