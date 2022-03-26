Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 202,909 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,566% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,610 call options.

EQT stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

