Investors Purchase High Volume of Sundial Growers Call Options (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 353,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 364% compared to the average volume of 76,209 call options.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,050,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 8,115,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

