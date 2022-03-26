IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $4.35. IRIDEX shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 19,284 shares traded.

IRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.