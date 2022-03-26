iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 1,259.7% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

