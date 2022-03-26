iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. 10,871,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,559,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

