iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after acquiring an additional 692,660 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,332,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,265. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

