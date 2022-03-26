iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

