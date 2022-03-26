iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.