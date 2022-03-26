iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.54. The company had a trading volume of 684,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.42 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.