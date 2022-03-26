iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.54. The company had a trading volume of 684,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.42 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

