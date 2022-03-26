iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.90. 1,164,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $234.70 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.