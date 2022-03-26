iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

IDRV stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $57.71.

