iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iStar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. iStar has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iStar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

