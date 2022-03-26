J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

