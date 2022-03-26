J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Get J.Jill alerts:

NYSE JILL opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.69.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in J.Jill by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.