J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $554.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

