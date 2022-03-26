J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 111,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,643,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

