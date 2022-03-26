J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,584 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.