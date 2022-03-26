J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

