J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $822,000 Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $89.40 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52.

