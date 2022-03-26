J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

