J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,474 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.