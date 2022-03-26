J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,853 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $275.33 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $222.82 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.68.

