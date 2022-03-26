J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,853 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
SMH opened at $275.33 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $222.82 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.68.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.